David Kirby, 84

David M. Kirby, age 84 of Oxford, died peacefully surrounded by his family on October 31, 2021.

He married Donna A. Gingell on January 12, 1957. He was a member of the Thomas United Methodist Church, retired from a career at General Motors, and served on the Oxford Fire Department for approximately 20 years. David was known as a deer hunter, fisherman and avid bowler.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Donna; his children Richard (Donna) Kirby, Gregory (Kimberly) Kirby, and Annette Hunt; 8 grandchildren: Sarah (Joel) Budacki, Kristin Kirby, Kris (Rachelle) Kirby, Stephanie (Craig) Latz, Rachael Hunt, Kolin Kirby, Brandan Hunt and Dalton Hunt; 11 great-grandchildren and his brother William Kirby.
He was preceded in death by his parents Welby and Laura Kirby and his brother Robert Kirby.
Funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford, on Thursday, November 4 at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home today (Wednesday) from 1-7 p.m. and on Thursday from 10-11 a.m. Interment Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Oakwood. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to McLaren Hospice.

