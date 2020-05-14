David Sweeney, 82

David Lee Sweeney, age 82 of Oxford, formerly of Lapeer, died May 12, 2020. He was born April 3, 1938 to Harry and Dorothy Sweeney in Oxford, He graduated from Oxford High School in the class of 1956 and later graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration from U of M in Flint.

He married Joanne Maguire on August 13, 1960 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion, Michigan. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from General Motors after 30 years in financial accounting. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Immaculate Conception Church in Lapeer, for which he served as an usher and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Dave enjoyed fishing, gardening, playing cards, watching the Detroit Tigers, the Detroit Lions, U of M sports, but most of all spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Joanne, his daughter Dr. Linda (Michael) Balogh of Novi, daughter Laura Keoppen of Oxford, and son Jeffrey (Sheryl) Sweeney of Midland. Also seven wonderful grandchildren: Katlyn, Meghan and Ryan Sweeney, David and Jacob Keoppen, and Zachary and Joshua Balogh. He is also survived by two sisters Dolores (Tody) Sweeney of Oxford and Nancy (Dieter) Kubisch of Crowley, Texas. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Joan Hammond.

Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, Cancer Research or the Michigan Humane Society.

Private family services were entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Oxford. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.