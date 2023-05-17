Davis Family Farmers Market open to community

By Don Rush

This past Saturday the community welcomed a new venture. The Davis Family Farmers Market at Seymour Lake Township Park kicked off its grand opening with a ribbon cutting and dedication.

The sky was overcast and there were a few sprinkles of rain, but there were plenty of smiles on the faces of customers and vendors alike. In the morning, the Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the official ribbon cutting ceremony and later in the afternoon the parks and recreation dedicated the 4,000-square-foot pavilion in honor of the Ron Davis Family.

Davis served as the parks and recreation director for 27 years before retiring last July. When he, his wife Michelle and two daughters Sarah and Shelby arrived in the morning Davis was wide-eyed as he surveyed the project he conceived a few years before retirement.

“I originally envisioned the farmers market being located in the gully across the drive,” he said, pointing to the east about 50 yards. “Between the main office and the Kids Kingdom playground. I like this.”

Before Davis cut the ceremonial ribbon, Parks and Recreation Director Phil Castionia thanked the Davis family and those in attendance, adding, “We hope to grow this market in the future with artisan vendors.”

In the afternoon, a bronze marker paying tribute to the Davis Family was affixed to the large boulder in front of the pavilion.

The Davis Family Farmers Market pavilion was constructed last fall using funds from the Oxford Township Parks and Recreation Department and the American Rescue Plan Act along with a $100,000 grant from Oakland County Parks and Recreation. The grant was secured by C.J. Carnacchio, the township’s communications and grants manager.

According to market manager Tim Davids, the opening day went fairly smoothly, with all vendors who signed up, showed up. There were 20 vendors selling anything from pasture-raised meats, eggs, local honey and maple syrup products to micro-greens and flowers.

The farmers market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the end of October.