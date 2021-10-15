Dawn Salswedel, 88

Oxford resident Dawn Salswedel passed away on Oct.13, 2021. She was 88.

Survived by her brother-in-law Dale (Jan) Salswedel; sister-in-law Judy Cochran; three children, DuAnne (Cook) Salswedel, Debra Dearing and Darrin (Lily) Salswedel; four grandchildren, Christy Cook, Katelyn (Jon) Perry, Zoe Salswedel and Trey Salswedel; and one great-grandson, Aiden Perry.

Mrs. Salswedel married her high-school sweetheart, Duane, and they remained together for 67 years, until his passing. She followed him to California during the Korean War, and to Kalamazoo for 2 years of his career, but spent the rest of her life in Oxford.

Mrs. Salswedel retired after a 25 year career with Oakland County, most of this time served as Administrative Assistant to a judge. Her other career highlights include working for broadcaster WKZO, co-owners of the Detroit Tigers, while living in Kalamazoo, and transcribing an entire college textbook while working for an Engineering Professor.

She worshipped at the Community of Christ Church in Lake Orion for over 65 years, having been ordained into church priesthood in 1989. She was a longtime volunteer for Love In the Name of Christ (Love INC) of North Oakland County, and was involved with the Northeast Oakland Historical Society, the Oxford Music Club and Oxford High School Parent Teacher Assosation. She greatly enjoyed sightseeing, family get-togethers and long rides in the countryside.

She was predeceased by her husband, Duane; mother and father Erdene and L.D. Hempstead; sister JoAnn Horton; and brothers-in-law Truman Horton and Jim Cochran.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community of Christ, the Oxford Public Library or a charity of your choice.

Funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Tuesday, October 19 at 11 a.m. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Oxford. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Monday, Oct .18, from 2-7 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 -11 a.m. The Salswedel family is requesting unvaccinated guests to please were a mask.