Daytime is the right time for Storytime in Oxford

About 20 young children enjoyed the tree shade at Oxford Public Library, 530 Pontiac Street, last Thursday morning. Even though it wasn’t the hottest part of the day, the temperature was in the mid 80s and Youth Librarian Kim Burean sang and read to the children for the summer Storytime Outside reading program. The library offered this program starting in June. Tomorrow (July 28) is the last Outside storytime of the summer. On this morning Burean read a series of children’s books out an ocean adventure theme. Photos by D. Rush