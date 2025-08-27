DDA approves restoring 12 trash cans and 10 benches

OXFORD — The Oxford Downtown Development Authority unanimously approved restoring 12 trash cans and 10 benches for an estimated $14,550 on Aug. 18.

H&H Powder Coatings will conduct the work likely after Oxford’s Soup and Sweet Stroll on Dec. 5, and return the cans and benches by the end of March 2026, Executive Director Kimberly Smith said.

The cans and benches will be stripped, and a prime coat and top coat with low gloss black will be applied for $13,050, according to village documents. The remaining funds will provide for pickup and delivery services.

Board Members Scott Taylor, Rod Charles and Holly Pifer were absent from the meeting. – J.G.