DDA approves sending gazebo project out to bid

Crosswalk project updates given

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — The Oxford Downtown Development Authority’s Board of Directors unanimously approved sending its gazebo project out to bid on May 19.

Board members Rod Charles, Holly Pifer and Scott Taylor were absent.

The project is one component of what the DDA submitted to be part of Oxford’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant. Another component was the DDA’s crosswalk project on Burdick Street.

This gazebo project was approved in April and will replace damaged wood in the gazebo, and potentially add an ADA-compliant ramp to the structure.

As such, two packages were available for contractors to bid on just replacing the wood, and replacing the wood plus adding the ramp. Having two packages will give the DDA an opportunity to see pricing for both options. Other than potentially adding the ramp, there is no intent to change the gazebo’s footprint, DDA Executive Director Kimberly Smith said Smith said.

More funds will be used for the project’s construction work.

The village also submitted the traffic plan for the project to ROWE professional services company, but later received feedback saying the crosswalks were not compliant with MDOT requirements because they were too close to an intersection as presented, according to Smith.

The DDA received one bid for the project, but it was “substantially higher” than expected, Smith said, adding a recent estimate priced the crosswalk project at $215,000.

Village Manager Joe Madore said the project would “more than likely” need to be rebid.

“At this point we’re on hold because if we do not get approval from MDOT that kind of changes our scope of the project,” Smith said.

