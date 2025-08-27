DDA Board approves executive director applying for MiPDM program

OXFORD — Oxford’s Downtown Development Authority board members approved Executive Director Kimberly Smith’s applying for a three-year development program through the Michigan Downtown Association (MDA) on Aug. 18.

The MDA created the program to provide training in essential knowledge areas for downtown professionals, and to elevate the stature and value of Michigan downtown professionals, according to the program’s website. A certificate of completion means the recipient has gained the necessary skills and experience to be considered a well-rounded expert in downtown management.

Coursework will be incorporated into the MDAs workshops, conferences and webinars. While the program’s website says participants will be expected to register for workshops, conferences and webinars at normal registration fees, Smith said she will apply for a scholarship to potentially offset the cost. The application involves a non-refundable $200 fee. – J.G.