DDA board approves two facade grants for My Sherre Amour building

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — The Oxford Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors approved two facade grants for My Sherre Amour during its meeting on April 21.

The board approved up to $7,500 in grants. The grant for the front of the building is worth up to $6,500, and passed unanimously with support and an approving vote from Board Member Rod Charles, the Oxford Township representative to the DDA board.

Charles did not vote on the second grant because he said he owns the building and asked if he should vote on the grant. He also said he did not vote on the first grant, when asked by Board Member Marie Powers, despite having done so.

DDA documents list work involved in the proposed project, including exterior will be prepped, debris will be removed, a new sill plate and door frame will be installed, materials will be sanded for a smooth finish and five flower boxes will be built and installed. There will also be a new sign hanged and the exterior will be painted pink and black. The estimated total for the project is $10,200.

The back facade grant is worth up to $1,000, while the estimated total of the project is $2,200.

Work to the back of the building includes painting the back entrance pink and black and hanging a new sign and lights in addition to removing debris, preparing the exterior and removing debris.

Board members Scott Taylor and Jae Choi were absent from the meeting.