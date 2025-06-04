DDA Board approves up to $9,000 in grants

Blighted structure to be demolished

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — The Oxford DDA’s Board of Directors voted unanimously to approve two grants totaling $9,000 on May 19.

The first was worth up to $1,500 for a sign grant for Summer Sundaes and the second was a $7,500 blighted structure grant for Vinny’s Brunch.

DDA Executive Director Kimberly Smith said the owners of Vinny’s Brunch met with her and Oxford Village Manager Joe Madore to discuss the blighted structure grant to be used for demolition of 18 S. Washington St.

“They have a contractor that they are working with to move forward with demolition and have requested the grant,” Smith said. “We do not have a formal grant application as of (May 19,) so I asked them to put a letter together (or an) email together kind of detailing similar to what we did with our last application, upon which they expect the demolition to cost.”

Demolition is estimated to be between $60,000 and $80,000, according to the letter.

“This structure has become a safety concern and detracts from the aesthetic appeal of our downtown area,” grant applicants Vilson and Lushe Jakaj wrote in the letter. “Removing it will not only eliminate a hazard but also pave the way for future development that aligns with the DDA’s mission to enhance economic vitality and preserve the historic character of Oxford.”

Funds will not be given to the applicant until build permits are issued and complete. Board members Rod Charles, Holly Pifer and Scott Taylor were absent from the meeting.

Summer Sundae’s sign design is included in the DDA’s May 19 meeting agenda packet. It features two ice cream cones on either side of the store’s name on a dark blue background.

The sign itself costs $3,000. Graphic design is listed at $340, labor and project management at $255 and permit procurement at $350 for a grand total of $4,021.16 including taxes. The store’s owner is listed as the project funding source in the grant application.

The DDA’s approval was made pending the business owner correcting incorrect dates written on the grant application. The sign still needs village approval.