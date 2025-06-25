DDA Board OKs updating six planter boxes for Washington Square

By Joseph Goral

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

Oxford — The Oxford Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors approved updating six planter boxes at Washington Square for an estimated $2,470.83 in a 7-1 vote on June 16.

DDA Executive Director Kimberly Smith said the estimate was a little higher than anticipated because the artificial boxwood wrapping to be used is commercial grade.

“We have a proposal for that to be done so it looks like boxwood, and that way it can be maybe back-lit with some lights to make it pretty and stuff, and or (have) ornaments during the year,” said DDA Board Member Holly Pifer. “But it should be a little more durable and look a little nicer,”

The project was created last summer, and Smith said the planters are intended to also help muffle traffic sound from M-24 and provide privacy.

Smith said the wrapping would, in theory, better withstand weather and wind.

“I also think anything that’s sitting next to that road is not going to do well when you’re talking about wind, salt (and) cars,” DDA Board Member Scott Taylor said.

Smith responded by saying the boxes should be sturdy enough to not break.

Board Member Ashley Ross cast the lone nay vote.