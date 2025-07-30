DDA considers using ARPA funds for additional sidewalk repairs

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — The Oxford Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors, Executive Director Kimberly Smith and Village Manager Joe Madore discussed the possibility of using American Rescue Plan Act funds to repair portions of sidewalks around the DDA district at their meeting on July 21.

Madore said another location in need of repairs due to cement heaving was across from Oxford Marketplace, just south of Oxford’s new car wash, Clean Hub Car Wash, 153 S. Washington St.

Madore added Department of Public Works Superintendent Rudy Reyes found several other portions south of Oxford Bank in need of similar repairs while repairing the sidewalk near the car wash. Repair needs are estimated at 50-60 feet.

“We thought ‘Well, if you’re going to do it with one, why not try to do it with all four or five,’” Madore said.

Madore then brought up the possibility of using ARPA funds which are currently going to be used in a project to improve pedestrian safety and walkability in the Burdick Street area. ARPA funds cover 40% of the cost of work.

“So, I thought, perhaps, this isn’t a lot of sidewalk, and it’s flat work, it’s not out at the road edge, perhaps you could even roll this amount of work into that grant,” Madore said.

This could be accomplished in several ways. Two options Madore gave were by adding the repairs to the Burdick Street project, or completing the repairs as a side project. During bidding for the project, Madore said a price could be given for the repairs.

DDA Board Chair Pete Scholz said he understands trying to fix the sidewalks, but asked about the DDA’s responsibility and the village’s responsibility.

“Just because it’s on M-24 in the DDA district, are we responsible for all of it, or how much are we doing?” Scholz asked, adding the DDA already provided around $15,000 to the village this year.

According to the village ordinance, Madore said the person who owns the building is responsible for maintaining the section of sidewalk in front of their building.

“It was only because of the situation with the potential ARPA funds, 40%, we could then provide some in-kind services as well, because we don’t want to set a precedent on this either way also,” Madore said.

Board Member Rod Charles said he is okay with what Madore was saying because the ARPA funding will go away if it is not used by September 2026, but he also brought up potential issues with setting a precedent of the DDA repairing sidewalks despite the village ordnance putting responsibility on property owners.

Scholz said the board could make a decision if BSI Paving, the company to complete the repairs on Burdick Street, has quotes for the repairs by the DDA’s August meeting.

No motion was made during the DDA’s July meeting on what to do for the repairs.

For more information on the Burdick Street ARPA project read “DDA removes crosswalks from project plans and approves revised bid for sidewalk repairs” on page 1 in this week’s edition of The Oxford Leader.