DDA creates grant program offering up to $7,500 to demolish blighted structures

Hampton Block and Supply, old party shop potential demolitions discussed

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — On March 17 Oxford’s Downtown Development Authority opened a blight-grant program to demolish blighted structures offering up to $7,500 for each project.

While DDA Executive Director Kimberly Smith said the DDA does not yet have the criteria completely identified surrounding the program, she also said blighted structures are structures considered beyond repair.

DDA statute allows the DDA to remove these structures in the district, according to Village Manager Joe Madore, who said the program will act as a way to reward people for helping the DDA clean up its district.

“I think it aligns well (with) the statute and the DDA goals of making the DDA district cleaner (and) nicer,” Madore said of the grant program.

The program was created after a discussion about the Hampton Block and Supply building at 60 E. Burdick St. whose owners want to demolish the structure, Madore said.

He said the program will help the owners move forward toward a development plan, adding the area is “zoned multi-family.” This means condos could be built in the area, as an example, but nothing is set in stone, Madore said.

Altogether, demolition, removing foundations and clearing the property is estimated to cost $60,000.

DDA Board Member Ashely Ross said the grant is a “great idea,” and added the DDA should give those demolishing a structure an option to give a single-source justification for a demolition in the future.

“I think that is very straightforward and gets us an opportunity to explain why we didn’t expect three bids, but then also opens it up as we go into some potential other demo that’s coming up, that we can then support that as well,” Ross said. “But I think (in a) normal circumstance we would always ask for three bids or a single-source justification.”

Madore told the board he received a call from someone who is contracted to potentially demolish the Oxford Party Shoppe at 18 S. Washington, but is unsure if there will be any follow-up discussions about a demolition.

Madore said the owners of Hampton Block and Supply would like to demolish the structure next month. He also said the DDA would not provide the funds until the work is completed.

The program also follows a similar structure as other grants, according to the motion by the DDA Board of Directors.