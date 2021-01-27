DDA hires interim director, searches for permanent replacement

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

The Oxford Downtown Development Authority is looking for a new executive director after the board terminated Glenn Pape’s contract last month. Since the hiring process is expected to take several months, the board hired Kelly Westbrook as an interim director to fill the gap.

“This last month has been a struggle for me, owning a restaurant and trying to take on the duties of our former director,” said DDA Board Chair Nicole Ellsworth, who also owns 5-1 Diner. “I absolutely cannot continue this way. There’s just not enough time in the day for that and I believe that Oxford deserves better.”

Village President Kelsey Cooke, who sits on the board, recommended Kelly Westbrook for the interim position. After reviewing her resume, Cooke said Westbrook was “extremely well-qualified” and she was “very impressed.”

Westbrook’s career has been in corporate sponsorships and event planning for large scale venues. She was manager of corporate partnership for The Palace of Auburn Hills from 2012-2014 and director of business development for Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina from 2014-2018. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Oakland University.

“I think there is so much going on, we need someone in the office,” Cooke said. “Kelly has been attending committee meetings already, she knows Oxford, she’s passionate about Oxford. Like I said, all of the job duties that I’ve read in the description, seem to be from what I have seen from Kelly’s resume. . .she can take this on and she can meet our current needs.

“The DDA’s reputation is under public eye right now. Everybody’s watching to see what we’re going to do next. And someone like Kelly I think can really get us jumpstarted in the right direction.”

Westbrook began working Tuesday, Jan. 19, the day after the board hired her.

The board was hoping to hire Westbrook full-time, but the village legal counsel, Bob Davis, advised against it. Instead, Westbrook will work 25 hours a week at a rate of $26.44 an hour. The rate is based on the former director’s annual salary of $55,000 divided by 2080 hours a year, based on a 40 hour work week. The board felt it was important to match the former director’s pay rate given Westbrook’s qualifications.

Westbrook said that although she was hoping for full-time, she still thinks she can get a lot done with 25 hours. “We have a lot not only to clean up, but a lot to do to push forward. And with the road construction finishing, I think that we owe this community a lot and a lot for these businesses. . . My commitment to you is you will see a difference with those 25 hours. And then hopefully it all works out and we can turn this into a 40 hour and even do more from there.”

Westbrook is interested taking the permanent executive director job, and the board encouraged her to formally apply along with everyone else.

Applications for the permanent position are due by the end of the day Feb. 26. Starting salary range is $50,000 – $60,000 depending on qualifications. Compensation is based on 80 hours bi-weekly. Applicants must have a flexible schedule with evening meetings and extended or weekend hours for special events.

The job summary states, “The Executive Director is an advocate for the DDA District (TIF) by promoting public awareness of the Main Street Program, and acting as a liaison to business and property owners, governmental officials and staff, community organizations, and others. The Director also will represent the community at local, state, and national levels.”

Desired qualifications include an undergraduate degree in urban planning, business or public administration, economic or community development, marketing, historic preservation, or a related field or substantial experience in a related field. Main Street experience is preferred.

“The individual must have an understanding of issues confronting businesses, property owners, public agencies and community organizations in a small village and an understanding of the affinity for local customs, traditions and virtues of small town life with rapid surrounding growth.

“Candidate must have a proven record of being able to work well with a wide range of personalities, be entrepreneurial, highly motivated, energetic, creative, and capable of functioning independently in an independent situation.”

To Apply submit cover letter, resume and references to:

Nicole Ellsworth, Chairperson, Oxford Downtown Development Authority, 22 W. Burdick, P.O. Box 94, Oxford, MI 48371. Or email to DDAChair@thevillageofoxford.org