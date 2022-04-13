DDA hires project coordinator, receives trolley funding

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

The Oxford Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has a new employee, Projects and Media Coordinator Kimberly Smith.

“[Joining the DDA] was a wonderful opportunity that presented itself, and Kelly [Westbrook, DDA executive director] sold me on the position,” Smith said.

Smith previously worked in supply chain management and human resources, stepping away from her career to focus on her family. Her role at the DDA serves as a way back into the workforce.

The DDA is currently looking toward the summer, which is when many of Smith’s projects will come into effect. Smith is working on the farmers market, volunteer outreach and the gift card program, as well as handling the DDA’s social media account and public relations. Smith will also lead the team redesigning the DDA’s website, a project expected to be completed by June.

The farmers market starts later this summer on July 21 and runs until Oct. 13, allowing the market to sell summer and fall produce. The market will operate later as well, opening at 5 p.m. and closing at 7 p.m. to help attract commuters.

The Concerts in the Parks series returns on Thursdays this summer and is extended from eight weeks to 10 starting June 16. Returning acts include Beatles tribute band Toppermost, The O’Dwyer Brothers and The Uptown Allstars. New acts include Ava Swiss on June 23 and Rodney Fredericks with dueling pianos. A Ladies Night is on Friday, June 17 spearheaded by Funky Monkey Toys and Caveman and Pip.

The trolley between Oxford and Lake Orion received funding to run for the rest of the year. The funding comes from the Lake Orion Village Council approving a “community outreach and charitable plan” with marijuana retailer Common Citizen on March 14 as a condition to operate a retail and provisioning center in the village. The agreement states Common Citizen will work with the DDA to ensure the trolley will “operate through the end of the year and annually thereafter.”

“Greg Yatooma was our sponsor up until the end of June, and now we have secured new sponsorship,” Westbrook said. “They are going to extend the program throughout the summer.”

The trolley will add a third operating day in June, running on Friday as well as Thursday and Saturday.

Before the summer events get underway, the DDA is holding two downtown cleanup days this spring and is seeking volunteers for both. The first day is Monday, April 18 and focuses on cutting perennials to make way for bulbs and washing the planters, while Sunday, May 22 will be a more involved cleanup.

“We are going to try to make this town sparkle,” Westbrook said.