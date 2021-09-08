DDA looks toward autumn events

After the success of this summer’s Concerts in the Park series, the Downtown Development Authority will follow up with a pop-up concert and artisan/farmers market Thursday, Sept. 23. The market and concert will both be at one location this time, Centennial Park, from 5 to 8 p.m. The concert will feature singer/guitarist Rudy Vican.

Other upcoming events are the return of the Scarecrow Festival and Witches’ Night Out – both October events that were cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

The Scarecrow Festival will be Sunday, Oct. 17 from 12 to 5 p.m. in downtown Oxford. Have your little ones dress up in their favorite costumes and enjoy a free family friendly event. Get ready for a chili cook off, kids activities, a vendors market, and a spooky, kid-friendly magic show by Anthony Grupido.

Witches’ Night Out, a dress-up ladies’ night, will be Saturday, Oct. 23 from 5 to 10 p.m. It will feature shopping and drink specials, raffles, a costume contest and live entertainment.