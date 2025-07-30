DDA removes crosswalks from project plans, approves revised sidewalk repairs bid

Gazebo repair bid was three times higher than expected

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

OXFORD — The Oxford Downtown Development Authority will no longer pursue adding crosswalks to Burdick Street, and instead approved a revised bid of $197,906.15 from BSI Paving to complete sidewalk repair work along the street during its meeting on July 21.

DDA Board Member Jacob Nicosia, the village council representative to the board, cast the lone nay vote.

Executive Director Kimberly Smith said the DDA has exhausted all avenues to try to get the project approved, adding MDOT would not approve the project’s crosswalk portion, which was intended to improve the area’s walkability.

The project’s estimated total was $135,000 for both the crosswalks and sidewalk repairs, but the only bid placed on the project was $215,043.25, according to DDA documents. The bid was revised without the crosswalks, but still totaled $197,906.15.

Board Chair Pete Scholz said the total price could still decrease further.

Smith said there will still be repair and decorative work with the intent to improve the area’s walkability.

According to the DDA’s December 2024 meeting agenda packet, one crosswalk was planned for the west leg of the West Burdick Street and Hudson Street intersection and the second was planned for the pedestrian alley adjacent to 10 E. Burdick St.

The continental-style crosswalks would have included sidewalk ramps, pavement markings and Americans with Disabilities Act compliant ramps with modifications to the curb and gutter.

Oxford’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant funding for the project must be used by September 2026, Smith said.

Centennial Park Gazebo

The ARPA funding also is planned to be used for repairs for the gazebo in Centennial Park. This project also received a single bid of $158,441, which was three times higher than the DDA expected, Smith said.

For this reason, Smith said Village Manager Joe Madore met with the project’s architect whose team created new plans for the project.

This time, Smith said the project will be bid in two phases – one for the gazebo’s woodworking updates and the other for its concrete ramp.

“So, we’re hoping that with that we’ll get different interest in each of the phases,” Smith said.

The DDA board unanimously approved sending the gazebo project, which was approved in April, out to bid on May 19. The project includes replacing damaged wood in the gazebo and adding an ADA-compliant ramp to the structure.

Board Member Scott Taylor said a large financial portion of the project is for the concrete ramp, and that he is “having trouble wrapping (his) head around spending” the funds on a ramp to go up to a place that is 12 feet by 12 feet. This thought led Taylor to ask if the DDA can address adding the ramp later.

Smith said the ARPA funds are tied to the ramp because that is how the project was originally submitted, but added the DDA can review and submit a revision. This revision would need to be approved.

Board Members Ashley Ross and Marie Powers both said they need the ramp, and Powers added the DDA needs a more cost-effective solution.

Madore said the gazebo bids “should be out this week.”

No motion was made for the gazebo work.