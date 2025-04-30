DDA sets aside up to $1,000 for Oakland County Main Street event tickets

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

The Oxford Downtown Development Authority Board voted on April 21 to set aside up to $1,000 to pay for tickets to this year’s Oakland County Main Street event scheduled for June 12.

Oxford’s DDA previously funded tickets for board and committee members, and will do the same for these groups plus business owners nominated for awards this year, according to the motion made by DDA Board Member and Township Representative Rod Charles. DDA Executive Director Kimberly Smith estimated no more than 25 tickets will be purchased.

At the Main Street awards, people, events and activities nominated for categories identified through Oakland County Main Street will have a chance to win awards, while the DDA will get an opportunity to highlight accomplishments integral to its success over the last year.

During the meeting, Smith said the DDA has submitted for five awards so far, and will submit for a sixth in the coming days. Awards were submitted so far based on the work of business owners within the DDA’s district, according to Smith.

The event is part of Main Street Oakland County (MSOC) programs – an economic development program for downtowns with a historic preservation philosophy.

MSOC’s mission is to maximize economic potential and preserve heritage and sense of place in the county, according to their website.

More information on award nominees will follow.