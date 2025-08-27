DDA to split cost of social media archiving service with village

OXFORD — Oxford’s Downtown Development Authority voted unanimously to split the cost of social media archiving service CivicPlus with the Village of Oxford during their meeting on Aug. 18.

The total cost of the service is $4,397.40, and the DDA voted to move forward with paying $2,198.70.

Village Manager Joe Madore said the service archives social media accounts in a matter of seconds. He added, as an example, if someone were to make a threat on the village police’s social media page and delete the post 10 minutes later, the service would have already archived the post.

It also creates a public record, he said.

“Capturing it, archiving it, for various reasons it’s helpful,” Madore said.

The service will last through 2026, according to the motion made by Board Member Ashley Ross. Approving the service has not yet appeared on a Village Council meeting agenda. – J.G.