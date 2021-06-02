DDA unveils Concerts in the Park lineup

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

The Oxford Downtown Development Authority has finalized the list of performers slated for this summer’s Thursday night concerts in Centennial Park.

Eight acts will perform under the gazebo from June 17 to August 12. Oxford’s own Jordan Ackerman and the Uptown Allstars will kick off the series June 17 at 7p.m. Concerts will run until 9 and are free to the public.

Family Fun Night, July 8 will feature a magician instead of a musician. There will be balloons and rock painting from 5 to 7 p.m. The magic show is from 7 to 8. A small farmers’ market will precede the show each week, from 4:30 to 6:30, along the backside of the park. The market will have organic meats, eggs, honey, fruits and veggies, fresh-cut flowers, herbs and breads.

The DDA attempted to continue a socially distanced concerts series last summer on the Village Office lawn, but cancelled last minute due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Here is this year’s full lineup:

June 17 – Jordan Ackerman and the Uptown Allstars

June 24 – Denise Davis and the Motor City Sensations (R&B and blues)

July 8 – Family Night, Anthony Grupido (magic show)

July 15 – Escaping Pavement (Americana bluegrass)

July 22 – Toppermost (a Beatles tribute band)

July 29 – Brother Crowe (Americana and Celtic)

Aug. 5 – The O’Dwyer Brothers (Irish)

Aug. 12 Bernadette Kathryn, Lonely Days Band (country)