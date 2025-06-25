DDA updates Gazebo, Burdick Street crosswalk project

By Joseph Goral

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

Oxford — Oxford DDA Executive Director Kimberly Smith provided updates to the DDA’s gazebo and Burdick Street crosswalk projects during the DDA’s monthly meeting on June 16.

Bids for the gazebo project, which was put out to bid the week of June 11, are due on June 30, according to Village Manager Joe Madore.

The project would not begin until the DDA’s summer concerts are complete, leaving a window from the middle of August to early October, Smith said.

The DDA Board of Directors unanimously approved sending the project out to bid on May 19.

Smith is in conversation with others on how to proceed with the crosswalk project.

She said Michigan’s Department of Transportation will not approve the crosswalks, which are part of a larger sidewalk repair project on Burdick Street. Madore is working on reaching another contact Oxford has worked with more closely to see if this stance can be reconsidered.

Conducting a traffic study was offered, but Smith said doing a study at this point in the year likely “won’t help our case.”

“So, I think we’ll have to see what the feedback is from MDOT, and then we can talk about how we want to proceed with the project.”

The DDA would save around $15,000 to $17,000 if they no longer include crosswalks in the project, Smith said. These savings are not as large as the DDA hoped they could be, meaning the project is still expected to cost at the high end of a $190,000 to $200,000 range.

Oxford’s American Rescue Plan Act funding would partially pay for the crosswalks. Both projects are part of the ARPA grant.