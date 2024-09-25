DDA votes to move Edison Alley parcel into village’s name

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — The Oxford Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors voted unanimously to move an Edison Alley parcel from the DDA’s name into the Village of Oxford’s name on Sept. 16.

This parcel was the only parcel of the alley not in the village’s name.

Village Manager Joe Madore said this discovery happened as the village has been working with Journey Lutheran Church to combine their parcels into one for simplicity sake. The church will end up with two parcels because the portions of its parking lot on Pearl Street are outside of the DDA’s boundaries, Madore said.

“So, while we’re in the process of clearing (our property) up and getting the legal description to get this all clear, I thought it’d be best to transfer that parcel into this larger Edison Alley parcel,” Madore said.

He also said doing so would mean the alley would have one legal description instead of two.

A survey will need to be completed to establish the alley’s boundaries. The village is already paying for the survey, according to Madore.

While he also said he did not know why the parcel was under the DDA’s name, board member Jacob Nicosia said he spoke with someone who mentioned there used to be plans to divert traffic off of Main Street behind those businesses.

“And so, I think that that might have been what part of the thought was there at one point,” Nicosia said. “Kind of separating a lot of these parcels out.”

Board member Rod Charles was absent from the meeting.