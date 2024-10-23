DDA’s Kelly Westbrook resigns after nearly four years as executive director

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — Oxford Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Kelly Westbrook submitted her resignation on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and completed her final day in the position last week.

“It is with a mixture of pride and regret that I submit my resignation as the Executive Director of the Oxford Downtown Development Authority,” Westbrook wrote in her resignation letter to the DDA Board of Directors. “After considerable reflection and prayer, I have come to the decision that my journey in this role has reached its natural conclusion.”

Westbrook began as the DDA’s interim director on Jan. 19, 2021, before being hired as executive director that March. The OHS graduate’s hiring was unanimously approved after former executive director Glenn Pape’s termination in 2020.

With Westbrook’s departure, DDA Assistant Director Kimberly Smith will take over DDA responsibilities until a new director is named, according to Smith. She also said the DDA’s office is still running as usual and that, other than Westbrook’s departure, nothing has changed.

Westbrook provided the Oxford Leader with a list of 21 accomplishments she is most proud of earning during her time as executive director. Some of these accomplishments include reducing the downtown’s building vacancy rate from 13% to 2%, receiving over $400,000 in grants, buying and incorporating the downtown trolley program and winning multiple awards including Main Street awards.

“Over the years, I have had the privilege of working with an exceptional team, dedicated community members and visionary committee members, all of whom have contributed to the progress we’ve made together,” Westbrook said. “When I began my tenure as director, I set out to create meaningful and lasting change in our downtown area. I am proud to say that, together, we have achieved this goal, and I leave with the fulfilment that the downtown is in a better place than when I first took on this opportunity.”

Westbrook was also executive director while creating three public spaces downtown: The Courtyard, the PatiO and Washington Square, along with commissioning four murals.

As of Oct. 18, the DDA’s next board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at Oxford Village Hall.