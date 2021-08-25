Local ‘game show’ entertains, benefits area nonprofits

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Right before the summer’s final Concert in the Park performance, Oxford Bank presented a “Deal or No Deal” live game show in collaboration with the Oxford Downtown Development Authority Aug. 12 in Centennial Park.

The event benefited three local nonprofit organizations: Love for a Child, Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance and Paint a Miracle. Like the TV game show it is based on, each organization won cash prizes by taking turns selecting numbered briefcases containing random values ranging from $1-$400. Representatives from each organization could pick eight briefcases.

“All amounts, cases and special briefcase guest holders have been randomized, so there’s really no guessing what they’re holding and what you will be opening until it’s revealed,” said show host Greg Ruvolo, Oxford Bank’s communications and marketing director.

Special guest briefcase holders featured a variety of local celebrities ranging from politicians to business owners, faith leaders and a few fictional characters.

In total, Love for a Child won $655, Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance won $950, and Paint a Miracle won $1,394. As a surprise at the very end, representatives from Oxford Bank said they would double each organization’s winnings.

After the game show, the DDA’s final Concert in the Park featured Bernadette Kathryn and the Lonely Days Band. That evening was also the last Oxford Farmers Market this year.

Love for a Child is a faith-focused, Oxford-based camp that serves children, youth, and families currently active within Michigan’s foster care system.

Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance strengthens youth and families by preventing and reducing juvenile delinquency, child neglect, and child abuse through community involvement.

Paint a Miracle, a studio and art gallery in Rochester, gives a space for people with disabilities and other challenges to explore the arts.