Dean Younker, 86

Dean was preceded in death by his father Elwyn Dorr Younker, his mother Irene (Elmer) Younker, his brother Lester Younker, his sister Mavis (Younker) McKinley and his nephew Darryl Brown. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 46 years Darlene, his six children Laura Case, Elayne Neal (Doug), Alan Younker, Debbie, Dean Tripp (Jean), Deanne Nordine (Kurt); his eleven grandchildren, including Stacy Murphy (Andy) and his cherished three great-grandbabies Trevor, Erika, Amber Murphy.