Dennis Dean Smith, of Oxford, passed away on July 23, 2019. He was 74.

Beloved husband of the late Glenda; loving father of Deanna Smith, Rebecca (Christopher) Humphrey and Suzanne (Andrew) Konkle; dear grandpa of Lillian and Lilah; uncle of Tanya, Blaine and Steve; great-uncle of Taylor, Jordan and Jackson; brother-in-law of Jeffrey (Deborah) Wineland; best friend of Bob and Carol Warnke.

Dennis was a graduate of Lake Orion High School Class of 1964. He was a U.S. Army veteran proudly serving in Vietnam. Dennis was the drummer in the Side Street Band.

He retired from the City of Bloomfield Hills after 30 years of service. Following retirement, Dennis worked for the Oxford School District as a bus driver and was a very active member of the Oakwood Restoration Branch Church and their video ministry. A funeral service was held on July 29 at Modetz Funeral Home in Orion. Suggested memorials to Kindred Hospice or the American Lung Association.