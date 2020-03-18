Dennis Mersino, 82

Dennis Mersino age 82 of Fostoria, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his home with his family at his side. Dennis was born January 29, 1938 in Oxford, the son of Matthew and Gladys (Barber) Mersino. He attended Oxford High School. Dennis proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

Dennis married Laura French on March 1, 1957. They were members of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on September 28, 2018. Dennis worked as a maintenance technician over 60 years. He also worked for SS. Peter and Paul Church as their maintenance technician. Dennis enjoyed woodworking, watching classic movies, traveling and watching all wildlife. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and grandchildren.

Dennis is survived by his children, Jeanette (Bob) Jones, Lisa (Jim) Causey, Anthony (Norma) Mersino, Scott (Jeanette) Mersino, Angelo (Becci) Mersino, Theodore (Deborah) Mersino, and Keith (Laura Bearer) Mersino; daughter-in-law, Lisa Mersino; 23 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; his sister, Phyllis Pagel; brother, Stanley (Ruth Ann) Mersino; sisters-in-law; Kathy and Faye Mersino, many nieces, nephew, cousins, and friends. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, wife Laura, sons Kenneth and Martin and many sisters and brothers.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Visitation for Dennis were March 12, at Blackburn Chapel-Martin Funeral Home. Mass of a Christian Burial was, March 13, 2020 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Dennis was laid to rest beside his wife Laura at St. Patrick’s Clifford, Mi.

Arrangements by Blackburn Chapel-Martin Funeral Home

