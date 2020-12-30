Deputies brighten Christmas for local family

By Teddy Rydquist

Leader Staff Writer

The annual Shop with a Hero event looked different in 2020, but deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Oxford Township Substation still took time out of their days to benefit a local family.

Typically, deputies accompany the children to Meijer at 900 North Lapeer Road to buy Christmas presents, this year, with many conscious of the possible spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), deputies presented the gift cards to the family at their home, allowing them to use them at their convenience.

Deputies chose to benefit the Chislett-Barnes family, residents of the Lake Villa Mobile Home Park, with Deputies Scott Rafalski and Pat Yens delivering the gift cards on Wednesday, December 16.

Parents Brandi and Colin have five children, ranging in age from one to 11. You will notice a theme with their names, as each begins with a “K,” Kaelynne, Kaleb, Karter, Keegan, and Kolton.

Keegan attends Oxford Middle School, while Karter and Kolton are students at Lakeville Elementary.

Generally tasked with responding to hostile and unfortunate situations, this was a great reminder of all the good our sheriff’s deputies do to benefit the community, particularly Oxford Township’s children.