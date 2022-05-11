Deputies search for person in double homicide case

Independence Twp. — Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are looking for an Independence Township woman who is believed to have fatally shot her live-in boyfriend and her brother.

The suspect, Ruby Taverner, 22, is believed to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. She is a white female, approximately 5-feet 2-inches tall, thin build and weighs about 115 pounds. She has purple hair. She has three weapons registered to her – two 9 mm and one .38 caliber handguns. One of the weapons was purchased within the past week.

“Our Fugitive Apprehension Team, other Detectives and assets are actively looking for this homicide suspect who we believe is armed and dangerous,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “Please contact 911 if you see her or know of her whereabouts.”

Detectives believe Ruby Taverner left the apartment on foot. Her vehicle and her cell phone were recovered at the scene.

Ruby Taverner, who was formerly known as Martin Taverner, is accused in the early morning slaying of her boyfriend, Ray Muscat, 26, who was formerly known as Amber Muscat. Also killed was Taverner’s brother, Bishop Taverner, 25, of Oxford.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at the Independence Square Apartments, 5901 Dixie Highway short about 3:20 a.m. Sunday. The caller, who lived in the apartment, said she was awaken by what she believed were gunshots.

Bishop Taverner’s body was found in the living room. He had been shot once.

Muscat’s body was found in a rear bedroom. He and Ruby Taverner lived together.

The motive for the shootings is not known. It was not immediately clear how long Ruby Taverner and Muscat were in their relationship.

Editor’s Note: after The Leader went to press this week the suspect was found in woods, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Here’s what our sister paper The Clarkston News reported.

An Independence Township woman who fatally shot her live-in boyfriend and her brother Sunday was found dead today of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound near the apartment complex where the fatal shootings occurred.

The body of Ruby Taverner, 22, was discovered Monday around 10 a.m. in a wooded area near the Independence Square Apartments where she fatally shot her live-in boyfriend and her brother early Sunday.

A Glock 43X handgun, which she purchased within the past week, was found near her body. She died from a single gunshot wound. An autopsy is planned.

“This tragic situation has now been brought to a close, and our investigators will now pivot to see if we can answer the question on everyone’s mind – why,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Taverner was accused in the slaying of her boyfriend Ray Muscat, 26. Also killed was Taverner’s brother, Bishop Taverner, 25, of Ann Arbor.

More than two dozen Deputies from the Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team, Search and Rescue Team and uniform Deputies searched for Taverner on Sunday. Drones and K-9 units assisted in the search. When the search resumed today, they found the body.

The double homicide happened on Sunday. Deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call at the apartment complex, at 5901 Dixie Highway, about 3:20 a.m. The caller, who lived in the apartment with Taverner, said she was awaken by what she believed were gunshots.