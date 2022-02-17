Dianne Peterson (nee Burgess) of Oxford, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 14, 2022 after a courageous fight with cancer.

She is survived by her husband and best friend Larry, her mother Aneta, sister Dana, brothers Duane and Deron and several nieces and a nephew.

Dianne was Vice President, tax, and finance for Beztak. She was an avid golfer and member at Indianwood Golf & Country Club where she made many true friends.

Dianne requested that there not be a funeral. Remember her well and enjoy a drink in her memory. Rest in peace.

