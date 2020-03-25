Dinges, Morris earn league honors

By Teddy Rydquist

Leader Staff Writer

Announced on March 19, Oxford Wildcats senior Gabby Dinges and junior Emma Morris were among 17 from the Oakland Activities Association (OAA) White Division to receive All-League recognition in girls’ basketball.

Morris, the Wildcats’ leading scorer at 13 points per game, was among 12 named to the All-OAA White team. Dinges, along with four others, received honorable mention.

The league’s coaches, who saw these girls firsthand throughout the season, voted on the honorees.

Converting nearly 36 percent of her three-point attempts (46-130), Morris established herself as one of the league’s best scorers, capable of hurting you from anywhere on the floor. Forced to help on the glass for an undersized Oxford team, she also pulled down 4.1 rebounds per game.

Dinges tallied 168 points of her own in 2019-20, good for eight per contest. One of head coach Rachel Bryer’s most trusted and relied upon players, she also averaged 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Generally tasked with guarding the opposition’s top scoring threat, Dinges’ presence will be missed on the defensive end of the court for the Wildcats, as well. She will be furthering her education at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg beginning in the fall.

Led by Morris, Oxford’s 2020-21 roster is projected to feature several intriguing returnees including freshman Miranda Wyniemko, sophomore Kayla Casper and juniors Makenzie Brown, Mackenzie Methner and Brooke Zeiter.