I was VERY disappointed in the September 7 edition of the Oxford Leader. Not ONE word was written about the opening home game of the Oxford Wildcats football game. This was not just a home opener of a football game, this was much more. This was an important event for our community. This was a time that our town could come together not for just a football game, but to support each other – laugh, cry, hug, honor, and remember.

It is inconceivable to me that this was not covered by our LOCAL paper.

David Penley

(Editor’s Note: Thanks for writing, David. It your feelings are understandable. Unfortunately because of the Labor Day holiday, the Sept. 7 Oxford Leader went to press before the opening home game was even played. While the victory of Birmingham Groves was nice, it was very heart-warming to see the love and emotions on the field, sidelines and stands that night.)