Dolores Sweeney, 88

Dolores Ann Sweeney, “Tody,’ a resident of Oxford for 84 years, passed away on March 21, 2022. She was 88.

She was born on October 19, 1933 in Alba Township, the beloved daughter of the late Harry and Dorothy Sweeney. She was the sister of the late Joan Hammond, Nancy (Dieter) Kubisch, and the late David (Joanne) Sweeney; aunt of Linda (Mike) Balogh, Laura Keoppen, Jeff (Sheryl) Sweeney, Christine (Peter) Chapman, Vincent (Melissa) Kubisch, Tim (the late Kim) Smith, the late Danny Smith, and the late Larry Smith. She is also survived by 18 great nieces and nephews.

Dolores enjoyed several occupations in her lifetime, from working for the Sarah Fisher Home for Girls to owning her own cab company in the Oxford/Orion area for several years. She was a very good cook and always enjoyed holiday meals with the family. She loved playing cards; euchre and poker being among her favorites, and playing BINGO. She was an avid reader who enjoyed the excitement of a good mystery novel.

Visitation will take place at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford, on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. followed by a graveside service at Eastlawn Cemetery, 1104 Orion Rd, Lake Orion at 3:30 PM.