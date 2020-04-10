Dominican Sisters Donate

Today, April 10, The Catholic News Service reported the Dominican Sisters of Peace on West Drahner Road are helping during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Dominican donate 60 beds to a Michigan overflow facility,” their headline read. The overflow facility is for St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ypsilanti.

According to the article, “In September 2019, the congregation voted to sell its motherhouse and grounds, including the St. Mary’s Retreat House it has been operating for 60 years.”

The sisters closed the retreat house March 8.

To read the entire article, please click