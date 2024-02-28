Donald J. Henry, 57

Donald Joseph Henry, 57, of Romeo, MI passed away Saturday, February 17, 2024. He was peacefully surrounded by his loved ones after complications with diabetes. Don was born on April 15, 1966 in Clawson, MI to James and Beverly Henry. Don was a fun-loving husband and father who cherished every moment he spent with his family. He began work as a model maker at Creative Industries and moved on to be an engineer at GM. Don loved spending his free time up north at Black Lake, making breakfast on Sundays, and restoring his 68’ red VW. Don adored his dog, Izzie, and there is no doubt that she was waiting for him up in heaven. He was generous, thoughtful, and among all witty. Don was quick to make a joke up until his last days and will be remembered as quite the troublemaker in his youth. Don is preceded in death by his father, James Henry. Don is remembered by his wife, Cheryl Henry, his daughters, Madison Elliott (Jake Elliott), Delaney Henry, and son, Griffen Henry. Don is also remembered by his mother, Beverly Henry (Sandri), his brother, Jim Henry (Linda Henry), and his aunt, Linda C. Henry. Don was beloved and will also be remembered by many nieces, nephews, a grandson (Beckham Elliott), and friends. Arrangements have been made at Lynch & Sons in Oxford, Michigan. Per Don’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank all the friends and family for reaching out, sharing memories, and support during this difficult time. Flowers and cards can be delivered at: 701 Market St Oxford, MI 48371.