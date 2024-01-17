Donald Keith Canfield, 85

Donald Keith Canfield was born on August 31st, 1938, in the small town of Las Animas, Colorado to Floyd and Irene Canfield. He joined 3 sisters, Barb, Sue, and Donna, and sometime later his brother Earnest Burette. Donald graduated from Bent County High School in 1956. He left Las Animas, to attend Adams State College in Alamosa, Colorado. It was here during this time that he met the love of his life, Janet Maitrott. They were married at the Rainbow Trout Lodge on August 29th, 1959, and moved the next month to San Francisco, California. Donald was drafted into the Army on November 22, 1961, and was transferred to Germany where he was assigned to the 4th Missile Battalion, 6th Army and worked as a Personnel Specialist dealing with the Combat Information Center. Donald was discharged from the army on November 7th, 1963. Donald and Janet came back to San Francisco but then returned to Adams State College where Donald finished his last year of college and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education. Donald worked and received a master’s degree in history and political science from Oakland University, Rochester, Michigan and then began work on his master’s degree in philosophy, and eventually a doctorate degree.Donald and Janet moved to Oxford, Michigan in 1968 where Donald accepted a teaching position at Oxford Community High School. Donald and Janet adopted their first daughter in June of 1969 (Mineka) and their second daughter in August of 1973 (Meaghan). Before adopting their second daughter, they moved to Lake Orion, Michigan. Donald was a beloved teacher at Oxford High School by his students and co-workers. His favorite class to teach was philosophy. Many former students, up until the day he passed, kept in touch, and would stop by the house. Donald retired from teaching on January 16th, 1998. Once retired, he and Janet traveled, kept up with friends, enjoyed going out to dinner, and loved to spend time with their family and grandchildren. Donald passed away at his daughter’s home on December 19th, 2023. Donald is survived by his daughter Mineka (Walter) Thompson and “Poppa” to Samantha (Ryan) Petrick, Ashley (Steve) Murphy, Jessica Aldrich, Andrew (Allison) Hartfelder, Janssen Thompson, Nathan Thompson, Great Grandfather to Remy, Rocco, Ari, Ellie, and Carter. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Canfield, and daughter Meaghan Canfield. Cremation will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Democratic National Committee secure.actblue.com or by mail 430 South Capital Street SE. PO Box 96585, Washington DC 20077-7242