Donald Upton, 74

Donald John (DJ) Upton, 74, of Lake Orion, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2025, surrounded by his family, following a brief illness. DJ was born on May 8, 1951, and was preceded in death by his parents, Donald G. and Gloria E. Upton, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clyde and Allene Cronover, sisters Diane (Wade) Robertson and Karen (Wayne) Mullins; brother of Laura (Ron) Heiden. He leaves behind his cherished wife of 38 years, Patty, and his beloved sons, Kyle (Gretchen Eng) and John (Evan Epifanio). DJ was a much-loved brother-in-law to Cindy Carroll, Billy (Chris) Girtman, and Susie (Stan) Thyot. He also leaves behind many special nieces and nephews. DJ spent his entire career working for General Motors, Ford and Chrysler, retiring in 2015. He was an avid hunter and spent many weekends up north. He loved fast cars and riding his Harley. Both of his sons are musicians and fostered his great love of classical music. DJ was loved and will be missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life is at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 East Flint Street, Lake Orion. Visitation Friday, May 16, 3-5 p.m., with a service at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated.