Donation drive underway for those impacted by Hurricane Helene

Oxford resident to deliver items on Oct. 19

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — Oxford resident Chris Acheson is accepting monetary donations and donations of daily essentials to help residents impacted by Hurricane Helene. The drive continues through Saturday, Oct. 19.

Acheson’s goal is to fill two retailers with supplies in Oxford before driving to Tennessee where items will be taken and delivered to residents, according to Acheson.

All items must be new or gently used and clean. Some of the items accepted include blankets, sheets, pillows, clothes for all ages, footwear, paper lunch bags, canned goods and can openers, baby formula, diapers and wipes, bug spray, sunscreen, saran wrap, toys, toiletries, new first-aid kits, shovels, rakes, cutting shears, hand saws, working gloves, soap, buckets and more.

Monetary donations can be made at Oxford Hills Golf Club, or through Venmo under the “How to Donate” section on the Oxford “Hearts for Helene” website, sites.google.com/view/oxfordmiheartsforhelene.

Items can be dropped off at the following sites:

61 East St. in Oxford will accept donations at any time.

Oxford Community Television, located at 2795 Seymour Lake Rd., in Oxford will accept donations on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oxford Hills Golf Club, located at 300 E. Drahner Rd., will accept donations every day from 8:00 a.m. 5:00 p.m.

Liberty Way Realty, 400 S. Broadway St. in Lake Orion, will accept donations Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Acheson also assisted those impacted by Hurricane Katrina. Questions can be sent to oxfordheartsforhelene@gmail.com. Visit the website for more information on what and how to donate.