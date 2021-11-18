Donations ready to deliver

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 334 donated 36 Thanksgiving baskets and several loaves of bread to Oxford Meals on Wheels at United Methodist Church on Monday, Nov. 15. Post member Jim Hubbard (left), auxiliary members Dawn Lantz (right) and Kathleen Hubbard (not pictured) and Mary Reynolds of Oxford Meals on Wheels (middle) helped unload bagged baskets from the Hubbards’ truck. Photo by D. Vaglia