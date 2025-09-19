Donna Ruth (Campbell) Tripp, 89, of Oxford

Donna Ruth (Campbell) Tripp of Oxford, passed away Saturday, September 13, 2025 at the age of 89.

Born November 26, 1935 to John Ivan and Bernice (Miles) Campbell of Marlette, Michigan, Donna was the loving wife of the late Robert (Bob) Tripp.

Donna is survived by her children Dean Tripp of Ellenton, Florida; DeAnne (Curtis) Nordine of Ludington; and Ronald (Debra) Tripp of Chevy Chase, Maryland and Mackinaw City; and by her grandchildren, Eric (Rebecca) Tripp of Nevada, Texas; Caleb (Shawna) Nordine of Ludington; Kayleigh (Tony) Richardson of Kentwood; Rachel Tripp of Davis, West Virginia; Katherine Tripp of Vienna, Virginia; and by her great-grandchildren Tyler (Samantha) Krieg of Royce City, Texas; Taylor (Amber) Krieg of Woodburn, Indiana; Emily Tripp of Lavon, Texas; Ella Tripp of Woodburn, Indiana; Eyrelyn Tripp of Nevada, Texas; Noah, Julia, and Grace Nordine of Ludington; and one great-great grandchild Tripp Dean Lavrey of Lavon, Texas. She is also survived by her niece Connie Campbell of Dryden and nephew Kirk (Tina) Campbell of Metamora.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert Tripp in 2014; her daughter, Julie Ann (Tripp) Wagner in May of 2025; her daughter-in-law, Jean Tripp in 2022; and by her brother, John Ronald Campbell in 2007.

After the separate but untimely deaths of her parents, Donna spent her teen years living with guardians Delmar and Ada Younker in Lapeer, and graduated from Lapeer High School in 1953.

Married in 1957, Donna and Bob spent nearly 57 years together, living in the Sheffield/Tripp family home on Park Street. They were members of Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ in Oxford.

They enjoyed traveling and camping, and also wintered twenty years in Florida. Donna enjoyed spending holidays with family, reading, doing crafts, playing bingo, and dining with friends and family.

Donna was hospitalized in 2014 following a stroke, and then spent time in a local nursing facility before returning home to be cared for by family. She was moved to the Sutter Living Center and Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington in 2019 to have fulltime care while still being near family.

Friends may visit on Wednesday, September 24 beginning at 10 a.m. at Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ (1 Hovey Street in Oxford). Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Liz Wilson officiating. A luncheon will follow at the church. Interment will be in the family plot at the Oxford Township Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ.