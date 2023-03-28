Donnita Miller, 78

Oxford resident Donnita Marie Miller passed away on March 24, 2023. She was 78.

Loving wife of the late William. Dear mother of Elizabeth Ann Miller and Sarah Marie Crisp. Cherished grandmother of Matthew Douglas Baker (Jennah Allam). Great grandmother of Maverick David Allam. Sister of Anthony (Jean) Hawes and the late Mary, Timothy, and Edgar.

According to the March 4, 1965 Oxford Leader, she and William were married on Feb. 26, 1965 in St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Pontiac.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. A funeral mass is at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd. Lake Orion.

Suggested memorials to 42 Strong, P.O. Box 14, Oxford, MI 48371. Online guestbook at modetzfuneralhomes.com