Don’t be alarmed, it’s only a drill

The Oxford Village Police Department is conducting Homeland Security in Emergency Preparedness Training for multiple law enforcement agencies this week at Daniel Axford Elementary School, 74 Mechanic Street.

Oxford Community Schools issued a press release this past weekend which stated, “We want to be sensitive to our community as we heal and understand that some may choose to avoid that area of the Village during these training days. We recognize preparedness training is imperative for the successful operation of our law enforcement agencies as they continue to protect, serve, and support us.”

The drill is Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day There will be signage to ensure passersby know that drills are taking place.