Dort Financial Credit Union opens first branch in Oakland County

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

ORION TWP. — For 70 years Dort Financial Credit Union has had the mission to serve the needs of the communities in which they operate, and now the credit union has turned its sights on Orion Township.

Dort Financial opened a new branch location on Brown Road in Orion Township, and President and CEO Brian Waldron said the credit union wanted to expand and Orion Township was the perfect fit for the credit union, its employees and the Orion community.

“We can serve all citizens in the state of Michigan. As we look at our demographics and our products and services and who we can serve best, it just made sense to move south from where we currently are,” Waldron said. “As we looked at the different areas, Orion Township popped right up on our radar with everything that’s happening in this area. It just made a lot of sense for us. We do have members who are current members of the credit union who live and work down here, and again that was part of our plan.”

This is Dort Financial’s first location in Oakland County and 11th overall. The credit union began in the Flint area and now has eight locations spanning Genesee County, as well as branches in Owosso, Lapeer and now Orion Township.

“This will be open to anyone who lives, works, worships or does business in the state of Michigan,” Waldron said.

Dort Financial is a full-service credit union providing a full range of banking and financial services. Membership is open to everyone in the greater Orion area.

In addition to banking services, the credit union also offers investment advising, a wide range of loans, credit card services and a friendly, knowledgeable staff to assist members.

“I think one of the great highlights is that we have a great staff here and they’ve been here for quite some time training and getting ready to open the branch. They’re very personable and friendly, so we’re looking forward to helping members with any of their financial needs.”

Another of Dort Financial’s missions is to support the community they serve by volunteering and giving back.

During a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony on Oct. 19, Dort Financial executives presented a $2,500 check to the Orion Community Foundation, Orion Township’s new foundation that will distribute funds to area nonprofits, community and those in need.

Orion Township Trustee Matt Pfeiffer accepted the check on behalf of the community foundation.

“This obviously shows commitment by Dort to our community, and we welcome you,” Pfeiffer said. “We really, really appreciate it. With the funds that we receive we’re going to be working throughout the community in various ways for community improvements, scholarships, helping to support community events and working with our partners in the community to help make Orion even better than it already is.”

DFCU Community Engagement Coordinator Nicole Sterling launched the credit union’s volunteer program, saying employees have really embraced the effort.

“Community also means the opportunity to give back. It’s a huge part of our workplace culture,” Sterling said. “And I’m happy to say that (employees) showed up. Year to date, we have 1,737 hours of community service.”

“We’re just excited to start being involved in the community within Orion Township. So, not only are we going to be able to help with all their financial needs, we’re out here volunteering our time and hours and even making donations across Orion Township. We’re excited about that,” Waldron said. “Our tagline has been ‘Fulfilling dreams and serving communities for over 70 years’ and we truly do that wherever we’re located.”

Dort Financial Credit Union is at 831 Brown Road. Visit dortonline.org for more information on locations and services.