Downtown history mural looking good

Now on to the next project

By Don Rush

The Oxford Downtown Development Authority and Idaho muralist Nick Hottmann are continuing to make an impression. Last week Hottman, a 2001 Oxford High School graduate added the finishing touches on his second mural in downtown Oxford.

“This one was a little different,” Hottmann said when talking about prepping the wall he was painting on last Wednesday. “There was a lot of filling to do first and there were a number of spots where the paint on the wall was loose and just fell off.”

Most recently, Hottmann painted the east wall of Creative Embroidery, 10 E. Burdick St. as part of the DDA’s Community Courtyards & Placemaking project. The theme for this mural highlights Oxford’s history including years when the village, township and schools were founded, historic industry like gravel mining, businesses like the Oxford Leader, sports icons like Ty Cobb and entertainers like the Radio Lone Ranger who have connections to Oxford. Earlier in the summer he painted a mural in the northwest quadrant of Oxford Village. Now, he’s in the southeast quad.

“We are trying to create interest as you come into town and showcase our beautiful history,” DDA Executive Director Kelly Westbrook said.

The project was estimated to cost $5,000 to complete and will be paid for by the DDA, funded from a $250,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation. Hottmann’s efforts are getting noticed. “Nick has also been asked by quite a few businesses to do murals both indoor and outdoor,” Westbrook said.

One of the first businesses to ask for a make-over was the Covered Wagon Saddlery, 20 S. Washington St. Last Wednesday the DDA Board of Directors approved a $4,075 facade grant to the business. The grant is for removal of awnings and painting both front and rear of the building. By Thursday morning, the front awning was taken off. The project will be done in two phases, Westbrook said. After the awning was removed Hottmann painted the trim, upper awnings and re-paint the iconic and new sign.

Next spring the brick will be sealed and the upper awning will be removed.

According to Westbrook, the DDA has given out over $40,000 in grants this year so far. She expects by year’s end the DDA will have awarded over $60,000 grants to local businesses.

“If there is a business in the district looking to update the outside of their business or a sign, we can help them,” she said.

According to the DDA’s website, “The Oxford DDA funds and administers two incentive programs to encourage investment within the downtown district. These grant programs were developed to assist building and business owners with improvements or rehabilitation. Business owners can get assistance with Signs, Awnings, Façades, and start up costs. The Oxford Business Assistance Team provides resources for business owners to grow their sales.”

Explanations and applications for the grants are available online. Go to Oxford Village’s website, thevillageofOxford.org and click on the Government tab. Under “Boards and Commssions” click on “Downtown Development Authority.”

To help their efforts of improving downtown, in September, the DDA was officially awarded a $250,000 Prosperity Award Grant from Consumers Energy.