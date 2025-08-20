Dragon on the Lake festival returns to Lake Orion this weekend

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The Dragon on the Lake festival, one of the signature events in Lake Orion, returns Aug. 21-24 and features the activities the community has come to know and love.

The 16th annual Dragon on the Lake festival activities include the Dragon boat races, art and craft fair, kids’ area, chalk art challenge, musical performances in the Dragon Pub – plus the fourth annual student-athlete Dragon boat competition between local high school teams.

Dragon on the Lake is the Orion Art Center’s largest fundraiser of the year and supports the Art Center’s mission to bring artistic experiences to the Orion community.

The festival begins at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday with live music at the Dragon Pub. The Art and Crafts festival is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday on Broadway, Flint and Front streets in downtown Lake Orion, and continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Dragon Pub is also open on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Lighted Boat Parade

The Lake Orion Lake Association hosts the Lighted Boat Parade beginning at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Spectators can watch from Green’s Park, 66 S. Park Boulevard (M-24), as decorated boats float by the park. Awards will be given for boats that enter. Registration can be found at dragononthelake.com.

Dragon Boat Races

The traditional Dragon Boat Races begin at 9:30 a.m. Sunday with the opening ceremonies in Green’s Park. Teams will compete throughout the day with 20 paddlers and one drummer racing 300 meters to see who will raise the coveted Dragon Trophy.

Companies, churches, community groups, families, friends, and neighbors bond and team build as they race across Lake Orion.

Again this year, Dragon on the Lake is accepting “Free Agents” or single rowers who are interested in trying Dragon Boat Racing, but are not yet able to make their own team. Team and free agent registration can be found at dragononthelake.com/dragon-boat-races-sun.

Dragon Boat Showdown

This free race involves high school clubs, teams and groups who will race and compete for the title of Dragon Boat Showdown Champs. The Lake Orion High School varsity football team are defending champs. The races begin after noon on Saturday in Green’s Park.

Little Dragon Den – Kids’ Zone

This year’s Little Dragon Den, in Children’s Park in downtown Lake Orion, has offerings for kids of all ages. The Kids’ Zone runs during festival hours.

The Kids Stage at the park gazebo will feature performances from Amazing Clark, story times, dance groups and demonstrations from the Lake Orion Robotics Team and more.

Kids can visit the Orion Art Center’s Dragon Creation Station to do arts and crafts, learn archery with Oakland County Parks, visit the Orion Township Public Library bookmobile and interact with the Lake Orion Robotics Club.

Chalk Art Challenge

Artists can claim the concrete as their canvas and enter the 2024 Chalk Art Challenge on Saturday on Front Street. Chalk artists will compete for more than $1,000 in prize money. No experience is necessary.

With individual, team and student divisions, there are opportunities for all community members to get involved. Register at dragononthelake.com.

Art and Craft Fair

The Art and Craft Fair features artists specializing in woodworking, painting, ceramics, 3D printing, jewelry, sculpture. Visit dragononthelake.com to see a current list of artists who will be at this year’s festival. The fair runs during festival hours, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Vendor Marketplace

The Merchant Marketplace at Dragon on the Lake offers a shopping experience for all festival-goers. Shop food vendors offering coffee, fudge, honey, freeze-dried candy, fresh lemonade and treats from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Enjoy perusing the books, clothing, personal care products and other available items from a wide array of vendors.

Dragon Pub

The Dragon Pub is open from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Thursday through Saturday and features live musical performances by Louie Lee with opener Audrey Ray on Thursday; SpaceCat with opener Twisted Lemon Blues Band on Friday; and Sunset Blvd Band with opener Middle Aged Kidz on Saturday.

Early Bird tickets are now available to purchase in advance before the prices increase the day of the shows. Tickets are available for purchase the Dragon on the Lake website, dragononthelake.com.

A portion of the proceeds from the Dragon Pub benefits the Lake Orion Rotary Club and the Lake Orion American Legion Post 233.

The Dragon Pub is in the Children’s Park parking lot off of Anderson Street.

Tiki Bar

The Tiki Bar features cocktails, acoustic acts and lawn games. A portion of the proceeds benefit The Daisy Project. The Tiki Bar is open from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Cornhole Tournament

The inaugural Dragon on the Lake cornhole tournament is on Saturday with teams of two competing for cash prizes. Details and registration are available at dragononthelake.com/cornhole-tournament.