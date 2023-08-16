Folks who made it out to the garage in the Squaw Lake Pines Subdivision this past weekend also had the opportunity to purchase a cool cup of lemonade. Young entrepreneurs from the left are Paisley Anders, 5, Charlotte Cogan, 7, Averie Cogan, 4 and little 1-year-old Casey Cogan. According to Mom Ashley Cogan the girls were trying to make money to replace broken screens on their tablets. Dad Justin Cogan built the lemonade stand. Photo by Wendi Reardon-Price.