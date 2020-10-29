The annual Jack-o-Lantern Jamboree continued this year as a unique drive-thru trick-or-treating experience hosted by the Oxford Township Parks and Recreation Department at Seymour Lake Twp. Park on the evening of October 19. Staying in their vehicles, families in costumes followed the trick-or-treat trail to collect trinkets, treats and a pumpkin from the Great Pumpkin Patch. It was chilly and rainy, but that did not stop 144 costumed kids from attending. Photos by J. Hanlon