DTE to start underground parking lot work soon

OXFORD — Oxford Village Manager Joe Madore informed the council during its meeting on July 9 that he received an email from DTE around 3 p.m. saying the energy company will start underground powerline work for the parking lot on E. Burdick Street within two weeks of July 9.

The work involves boring underneath Stanton Street by DTE Power engineering; then, Madore said DTE crews would set the lights and connect them.

While the lot is surfaced and stripped, people are not supposed to park in the lot without lighting.

July 9 marked 95 days since the energy company first received a check and agreement from the village, and 91 days since the village began what was supposed to be a roughly 45 day wait to hear when the project would be on DTE’s construction schedule.

Madore said he tried to contact DTE a few weeks ago after issuing the permit for the underground work, receiving a bond payment that was needed, but heard nothing from DTE until July 9.

“Sorry for the delay in the project,” Madore said. “There was a miscommunication regarding the materials on our end.”