Eagle Scout project to bring veterans monument to Centennial Park

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — Oxford student Gabriel Rugenstein, an Eagle Scout candidate from Troop 108, is working to bring a new monument to honor veterans killed in the line of duty to Centennial Park, but needs support from the community to make the project a reality.

The monument would be a “custom triangle pillar obelisk” made of polished jet-black granite with laser lettering and laser photos. Including the concrete slab, the monument will be 62-inches high. Rugenstein’s project will involve pouring a concrete slab for the monument.

“My vision is to honor those men and women who have served our nation by establishing a site of remembrance and reflection in our community of Oxford,” Rugenstein said.

Rugenstein said his goal is to raise $6,000 for the project through donations.

“Your partnership will help make this tribute to those who have served a reality,” Rugenstein said. “All donations will go directly towards raising a monument of commemoration in Centennial Park to honor veterans from World War I through the War on Terror.”

Rugenstein is the founder and executive director of Centennial Memorial Project Group, a nonprofit organization solely dedicated to bringing this endeavor to fruition. He said he wanted to build the monument to honor “those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

During its April 8 meeting, the Oxford Village Council approved the monument to be built in Centennial Park.

Anyone who would like to donate any amount can scan the QR code or visit the Centennial Memorial Project Group Facebook page for a link to the donation page. Anyone who donates $250 or more will have their name or business name listed on a commemorative plaque. Rugenstein asks that anyone who would like to donate do so by the end of July.

The monument will be in a garden on the south side of the park. It will face the stage and honor those from Oxford killed in each major conflict the United States was involved in from WWI, WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War and the war in Iraq, Afghanistan and the Middle East.

“I chose World War One because I’m working with (Oxford American Legion Post 108), and those are the wars they specifically requested me to put on there,” Rugenstein said.

Oxford Village Manager Joe Madore said the monument could work into plans with the Oxford Garden Club because of its location.

Staff Writer Joseph Goral contributed to this report.