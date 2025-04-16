Eagle Scout project to bring veterans monument to Centennial Park

OXFORD — The Oxford Village Council approved on April 8 a monument to be built in Centennial Park honoring Oxford veterans as part of Boy Scout Troupe 108 member Gabe Rugenstein’s Eagle Scout project.

Village documents list the monument’s total cost as $4,145. Rugenstein said he is hoping to finish the monument by June with early July being the latest completion date.

The monument will be in a garden on the south side of the park near M-24. It will face the stage and honor those from Oxford killed in each major conflict the United States was involved in from WWI, WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War and the war in Iraq, Afghanistan and the Middle East.

“I chose World War One because I’m working with (Oxford American Legion Post 108), and those are the wars they specifically requested me to put on there,” Rugenstein said.

Rugenstein’s project will involve pouring a concrete slab for the monument. The monument itself is described in documents as a “custom triangle pillar obelisk” made of polished jet black granite with laser lettering and laser photos. Including the concrete slab, the monument will be 62-inches high.

Oxford Village Manager Joe Madore said the monument could work into plans with the Oxford Garden Club because of its location. – J.G.